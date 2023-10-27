Vipers Sports Club returned to winning ways on Friday after claiming a 2-0 win over Soltilo Bright Stars FC at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

The opening stanza saw a cagey encounter and the two teams couldn’t find the outlet.

However, the Venoms returned recharged after recess to score two goals through midfielders Abdu Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani.

Watambala broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half, with his effort taking a slight deflection off Bright Stars’ captain Andy Kyambadde.

Four minutes later, the visitors extended their lead with Anukani finishing off a good lay up from Abdu Lumala.

Muhammad Ekbad should have scored the third for the Venoms but blasted wide with goalkeeper to beat when Yunus Sentamu set him up.

The win takes Vipers to fourth place on 11 points while Soltilo Bright Stars remain winless after five games with only two points.

Bright Stars will return to action on Tuesday next week away to Mbarara City while Vipers will host Wakiso Giants in the Wakiso derby on the same day.

Bright Stars Starting XI

Derrick Were, Innocent Kitimbo, Denis Omony, Andy Kyambadde, Warren Buule, Fiat Cleophus, Derrick Kiggundu, Noordin Bunjo, Ashraf Mulindi, Shafik Kakande, Nelson Ssenkatuka

Vipers SC Starting XI

Jack Komakech, Ashraf Mandela, Patrick Mbowa, Livingstone Mulondo, Richard Matovu, Siraje Sentamu, Karim Watambala, Bright Anukani, Yunus Sentamu, Abdu Lumala, Eric Kambale