Result

UPDF 1-1 Express FC

Bright Vuni scored in the closing stages for UPDF to deny Express all three points in a 1-1 draw at Bombo on Friday.

Emmanuel Wasswa had given the Red Eagles a first half lead which they failed to hold on as they conceded in the 81st minute of the game.

Wasswa who skippered the side headed Alpha Ssali cross into the net in the sixth minute and Vuni did same with Shugai Karisa’s corner nine minutes to time.

Vuni’s strike is the first for the army side in five league outings this season and earns them their second point of the campaign denying James Odoch and his side a fourth straight victory.

UPDF will hope to secure their first win of the season in the next game when they visit Busoga United at Njeru while Express will await rivals Villa on Wednesday next week at the shared Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

On the current standings, UPDF are 3rd from bottom while the Red Eagles with 11 points are 5th.