Overview: In absence of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the chief guest at the final was Nalinya Lubaga, Dr. Agnes Nabaloga.

2023 Buganda Masaza Football Cup

Final: Bulemeezi 1-0 Gomba

Bulemeezi Gomba Third place: Mawokota 3-0 Buddu

The 19th edition of the Airtel Masaza Cup successfully winded up on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku with Bulemeezi edging Gomba 1-0 during an exciting final.

Johnson Ssenyonga scored the all-important goal for Bulemeezi, also winners of the tournament in 2012 and 2018.

Ssenyonga’s goal was a distant shot past goalkeeper Joseph Lubega in the second half before a mammoth crowd.

Gomba had opened up brilliantly in the first stanza but could not break the resilience of Bulemeezi.

Bulemeezi who were coached by Ali Kiggundu, Nasib Mukasa, Ibrahim Kirya and Paul Nkata earned Ug.shs 12,000,000 as prize money with a trophy and gold medals.

Gomba took home Ug.Shs 9,000,000 (prize money), silver medals and Mawokota (the third placed team) earned bronze with Ug.shs 5,000,000.

Bulemeezi receive their trophy

The early kick off duel in the bronze medal match witnessed Mawokota humble Buddu 3-0 to finish third.

Individual awards:

Gomba’s Allan Oyirwoth was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Yusuf Mukwana (Kyaggwe) was top scorer with seven goals to his name whilst Abdul Bagenda was best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Initiated in 2004, the Masaza Cup Football Tournament is a Buganda Kingdom asset aimed at grooming talent among the youth across the different Counties or Masaza’s that make up the Buganda Kingdom and the surrounding regions.

This year’s edition was run under the theme “Men in the fight against HIV/AIDs to save the girl child” drawing attention to societal issues affecting the community.

Every year, the tournament goes beyond the realm of football and creates a platform that brings people from all walks of life together, especially in the central region and its surrounding areas to be part of a social activity that they are passionate about.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of raising awareness about the HIV/AIDs epidemic’s impact on the girl child and the role that men can play in prevention and support.

Nalinya Lubaga, Dr. Agnes Nabaloga (4th R), Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga (4th L), Airtel Uganda Marketing Director, Henry Njoroge (2nd R) Airtel Uganda Sales and Distribution Director, Ali Balunywa

The Airtel – Masaza Cup brings communities together, is an avenue to celebrate culture, empower the youth through sports, and a stage to address crucial social issues like creating sensitization campaigns about the preventative measures of HIV/AIDs which drive is central building a healthy and productive human resource. Airtel Uganda’s support reinforces our promise to provide every Ugandan with A Reason to Imagine, not just in the sports sector, but in other sectors such as entertainment, and health. Recently we launched Uganda’s first 5G network, and we will continue to deploy it on-site by site basis across the country so that our communities can be connected to the various opportunities presented by the internet in the sports world among other sectors that we interact with in our day-to-day lives. David Birungi, Airtel Uganda PR Manager

The 2023 tournament featured 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom which were pooled into three groups. Busiro, Gomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola, and Kabula made up the Muganzirwazza group.

Masengere group comprised; Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli, and Kkooki while Bulange was the third group, and it had Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Buvuma, Bugerere, and Busujju counties.

Airtel Uganda Sales and Distribution Director, Ali Balunywa addressing the media at the 20233 Airte-Masaza Cup finals at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

During the quarter-finals, Gomba from the Muganzirwazza group won their first leg 2-1 against Buddu from Masengere group, hence qualifying for the finals.

On the other hand, Bulemeezi from the Bulange group moved to the next stage after a 4-2 win against Mawokota in the nail-biting post-match penalties during the semi-finals.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga congratulated the winners and all the teams that participated in the 2023 Masaza Cup tournament.

We continue to witness exceptional talent, and I want to thank our partners, Airtel Uganda for making this possible. Such activities require a lot of support and over the years, Airtel has walked this journey with us by backing a number of initiatives spearheaded by the Kingdom which has enabled us to sustain activities like the Masaza Cup tournament year after year. Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom

The 19th Edition of the Airtel Masaza ended successfully.

The 2024 edition will commence early next year.

The tournament has created great opportunities for sports talents that have been scouted to play for established local and international clubs like, Farooq Miya from Mawokota who is a midfielder at Caykur Rizespor, a Turkish Football Club, Frank Ssebufu from Buddu currently with Uganda Cranes and Wakiso Giants, among others.

Telecommunications company Airtel Uganda is the platinum sponsor for the championship.

Other partners include Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, paints company Kansai Plascon, cbs f.m, bbs terefaina and others.

The tournament does not permit players who have played for the Uganda Cranes (senior national team), Uganda Kobs (U-23), Uganda Hippos (U-20), Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

All Winners Since 2004:

2023 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2022 : Busiro

: Busiro 2021 : Buddu

: Buddu 2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba