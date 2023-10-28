Overview:
Gomba will miss goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza (accumulated cautions) and head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza on the touchline for a send-off in the previous game. In the same vein, Mawokota's defender David Opio is also suspended with cautions against Buweekula in quarter-finals and Mawokota during the semi-finals.
2023 Buganda Masaza Football Cup
- Final: Gomba Vs Bulemeezi (3 PM)
- Third-place: Buddu Vs Mawokota (12 PM)
At Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (Charges: 10,000/= – General & 20,000/= – VIP)
His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is pleased to appear before the loyal subjects and guests as he officiates the final of the 2023 Buganda Masaza football cup climax at the historic Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Saturday, October 28.
Five-time winners Gomba (Champions in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2020) will take on two-time winners Bulemeezi (2012 and 2018) in the grand finale at 3 PM.
A mammoth crowd is expected to attend the climax of this year’s championship whose winner is guaranteed a trophy, winners’ gold medals and Ug.Shs 12,000,000.
It remains a close contest come the final since there is a lot to play for with both camps fully charged up.
“Gates at Wankulukuku will officially open at 8 AM to allow the football-thirsty fans access the stadium smoothly.” Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairperson of the local organizing committee.
Gomba will miss goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza (accumulated cautions) and head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza on the touchline for a send-off in the previous game.
In the same vein, Mawokota’s defender David Opio is also suspended with cautions against Buweekula in quarter-finals and Mawokota during the semi-finals.
Before that Buddu and Mawokota will fight for the third-place play-off duel at noon.
Telecommunications company Airtel Uganda is the platinum sponsor for the championship.
Other partners include Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, paints company Kansai Plascon, cbs f.m, bbs terefaina and others.
The tournament does not permit players who have played for the Uganda Cranes (senior national team), Uganda Kobs (U-23), Uganda Hippos (U-20), Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.
Here is the road to final:
Bulemeezi – Group Games
- Butambala 1-1 Bulemeezi
- Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala
- Bugerere 1-1 Bulemeezi
- Bulemeezi 0-0 Bugerere
- Ssingo 2-0 Bulemeezi
- Bulemeezi 2-1 Ssingo
- Buvuma 2-2 Bulemeezi
- Bulemeezi 3-1 Buvuma
- Busujju 1-1 Bulemeezi
- Bulemeezi 1-0 Busujju
Knock-out:
Quarter final:
- 1st Leg: Bulemeezi 0-0 Buweekula
- 2nd Leg: Buweekula 1-2 Bulemeezi
Semi-final:
- 1st Leg: Mawokota 0-0 Bulemeezi
- 2nd Leg: Bulemeezi 0-0 Mawokota (Penalties: Bulemeezi won 4-2)
Technical: Ali Kiggundu, Nasib Mukasa, Ibrahim Kirya, Paul Nkata
Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Andrew Walakira Mukisa
Gomba (Group Stages):
- Gomba 0-0 Mawokota
- Mawokota 1-0 Gomba
- Gomba 3-1 Kabula
- Kabula 2-1 Gomba
- Ssese 1-3 Gomba
- Gomba 1-0 Ssese
- Busiro 0-0 Gomba
- Gomba 1-0 Busiro
- Mawogola 1-1 Gomba
- Gomba 1-1 Mawogola
Knock-outs:
Quarter-finals:
- 1st Leg: Gomba 3-1 Ssingo
- 2nd Leg: Ssingo 0-1 Gomba
Semi-finals:
- 1st Leg: Gomba 2-1 Buddu
- 2nd Leg: Buddu 0-1 Gomba
Technical: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza (Head coach), Davis Nnono Ssozi, Louis Kizito Figo
Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Eddie Balwolera
Past Winners Since 2004:
- 2022: Busiro
- 2021: Buddu
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba