Nyendo 0-1 Entebbe Pride

Entebbe Pride Entebbe FC 0-1 Ntugasaze

Ntugasaze Free Stars 0-5 Simba

Simba Synergy 3-2 Buikwe Red Stars

Buikwe Red Stars Kira United 1-0 Luweero United

Luweero United Kiwanga United 0-1 Kakiri Town Council

Kakiri Town Council Lugazi Stars 2-0 Sparks

Sparks Wobulenzi United 2-0 Young Simba

Young Simba Manyangwa 2-0 Seeta United

Seeta United Super Eagles Lugongwe 2-0 Lukaya Town Council

Lukaya Town Council Buwambo United 0-0 Kajjansi United

The 2023-2024 Buganda Regional League officially got underway on Sunday, 29th October 2023 at the various venues within Buganda Kingdom.

Twenty-two (22) goals in eleven matches played during this opening match day.

Two Entebbe based clubs; Entebbe Pride and Entebbe Football Club had mixed results on the day.

Entebbe Pride won 1-0 on the road over Nyendo at the Kalagala Muslim playground in Masaka city courtesy of Francis Ndahura’s strike.

Ndahura scored the all-important goal in the 23rd minute as head coach Richard Kiwanuka Pinto Tamale picked up his first victory on the debut.

On the other hand, Entebbe Football Club fell by the same margin at their Bugonga Fortress against visiting Ntugasaze in Entebbe Municipality.

Francis Nduhura’s goal for Entebbe Pride against Nyendo at Kalagala Muslim playground

Other results:

The biggest result on the result was the 5-0 massive victory for Simba over Free Stars in Mukono.

Former KCCA striker Andrew Sekayombya, Robert Ssewanyana (brace), Evans Kenneth and Isaac Ssenyunja scored Simba, an entity coached by Alex Gitta Mulibanga.

Synergy won 3-2 over Buikwe Red Stars in at Bishop Brown playground in Kayunga.

Richard Enzama gave the home side the lead in the 25th minute. The visitors equalized through Nicholas Mudenya four minutes.

Faisal Kiyega scored a penalty to restore Synergy’s lead on the half hour mark and lead 2-1 by the mandatory half-time break.

Defender Keith Yiga netted a long range shot as Synergy made it 3-1. Alex Ssegawa then headed for Buikwe Red Stars with twenty minutes left on the clock.

Elias Bukenya netted a brace as Super Eagles Lugongwe won 2-0 over Lukaya Town Council.

Kira United triumphed 1-0 over Luweero United, Kiwanga United lost 0-1 at home to Kakiri Town Council.

Meanwhile, Wobulenzi United won 2-0 over Young Simba in the all Luweero affair.

Manyangwa defeated visiting Seeta United 2-0. Denis Kiggundu opened the scoring the on the half hour mark and Arafat Ssentongo added the other goal 13 minutes later.

Midfielder Brian Enzama in the limbering session. The former Soltilo Bright Stars player is now at Entebbe Pride Football Club

One draw:

Only one game ended all square, the goalless stalemate between Buwambo United and Kajjansi United.

The teams are divided into Ssezibwa and Katonga groups.

Match day two will take place on the weekend of 4th and 5th November 2023.

