Arua Hill lock horns with KCCA at Paridi stadium, Adjumani with either aiming to pick their first season point/s.

The two remain the only sides in the premier league without a point having lost five in as many games so far.

Arua Hill, coached by former KCCA midfielder Livingstone Mbabazi lost their latest outing 1-0 away to Mbarara City while KCCA were humbled 2-0 at home against NEC.

Jackson Magera is aware of the situation his side is in but expects a tough clash at Paridi.

Pre-match press conference -Arua Hill SC VS KCCA FC#KCCAFC #KCCAFC60



Find the press conference here: https://t.co/mPFar8zVZw — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) October 30, 2023

“We face a very tough side with which we share the situation so they will come all out,” he told the KCCA FC media.

The visitors are without four players in skipper Julius Poloto, Angolan Goncalves Gui Da Silva, Haruna Lukwago and Faisal Wabyona through injury and malaria.

Muhammad Shaban, Usama Arafat and Abu Mayanja will be vital for the 13-time champions if they are to leave Paridi with a point or three.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

There have been four league meetings between the two sides with KCCA on top with 2 wins. [D1, L1]

Arua Hill won the corresponding fixture 3-1 last season at Barifa.

Match day SIX fixtures summarized

Tuesday31st October 2023.

Arua Hill SCVs KCCA FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Vipers SC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Mbarara City FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm).

BULFC Vs URA FC, FUFA, Technical Centre -Njeru(4:00pm).

Wednesday 01st November 2023.

Kitara FC Vs Maroons FC, Masindi Stadium (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Busoga United FC Vs UPDFFC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

NEC FC Vs Gaddafi FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm).