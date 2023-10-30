Uganda Christian University (UCU) has expressed readiness to host Inter-University games that will run from December 16-21.

The event organised by the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) will include 16 disciplines which are expected to attract over 1,500 athletes.

During a press conference at the Bishop Tucker Building at UCU, Mukono, UCU Vice Chancellor Aaron Mushengyezi confidently expressed readiness to organise the showpiece.

“It’s our joy to partner with AUUS to organise the 19th edition of the Inter-University Games 2023. We want to take this opportunity to welcome all sportsmen and women across all universities to be part of the momentous occasion in December,” he said.

UCU, Mukono playground.

“I thank AUUS for thinking about us as a dangerous substitute to replace Makerere University when the plans could not proceed as earlier set. UCU has had a very long history of organising such competitions over the years. I am confident that we shall do a very good job.

“As a University we are committed to sports because hosting such tournaments helps us upgrade our facilities and even construct more which we would not have constructed without hosting such a tournament,” he added.

Why UCU

UCU takes up the hosting rights after Makerere University who had to organise the tournament turned down the offer due to their busy schedule in December.

The Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president Peninah Kabenge was grateful to the UCU administration for accepting the request to organise on short notice.

“We are delighted to be welcomed here today. I am happy to inform everyone here that UCU has agreed to host the 19th house games in December. Thank you so much because the request came on short notice,” Kabenge revealed.

AUUS President, Peninah Kabenge addressing the press conference.

“Originally the games were supposed to be played at Makerere University but the calendar there hardly allows it since students will be doing their examinations. So we had to look for a dangerous substitute and here we are at UCU,” she added.

“We have had a long relationship with UCU since 2007 when they hosted their first national games. It was not easy because the country was grappling with the Ebola pandemic but thanks be to God they did a wonderful job. UCU has one of the best sports facilities and it has helped to grow the sports spirit in the institution,” she concluded.

It will be the third time UCU will be hosting a University tournament after being home to the East Africa University games in 2007 and 2013.

In the previous edition, the Mukono-based side finished third behind Ndejje University and Makerere University who were first and second respectively.