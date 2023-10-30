Uganda Premier League | Fixtures

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

BUL FC vs URA FC

Arua Hill vs KCCA FC

Mbarara City vs Bright Stars

Vipers SC vs Wakiso Giants

For URA FC, victory on Tuesday will end BUL FC’s perfect run into the ongoing campaign.

The two sides will meet in the Uganda Premier League clash at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

It’s been business unusual as BUL and Kitara are leading the race to differ from the usual suspects.

BUL has registered five wins in as many games, the Oil-manufacturers have sofar beaten Bright Stars (1-0), KCCA FC (1-0), Arua Hill (2-1), Maroons (3-0) and SC Villa.

On the other hand, the Tax Collectors have registered mixed results, winning twice and drawing thrice in the five games played sofar.

URA FC head coach Fred Muhumuza knows stopping BUL will require to score goals and then keep it locked at the back.

“We are trying to rectify on how we can score goals. The positivity we have had is that we are scoring goals despite conceding,” he said.

“We have suffered due to lapses in the backline more so in the last phase of the game. But we have on that and am sure the backline will stand better as we call upon our forwards to score more goals,” he added.

“We are trying to get maximum points so that we keep in the range. We are not worried but we are attentively looking at whatever is happening. So we need to do things better and get good results.”

Head to head

The two sides last met in the FUFA Super 8 finals. The game ended 0-0 before BUL FC won on penalties.

Since 2011, the two sides have met 21 times the league, URA FC has registered 11 win, while BUL has ended up with only three wins. They have also marked 10 draws.

Team News

URA FC captain Enock Walusimbi will be out completing his two match ban. However its good news for Muhumuza knowing Penza Begesa and Eric Kimbowa are back after getting past their injuries.

Joel Madondo is the only one sidelined for BUL as the rest of the squad is available for selection.