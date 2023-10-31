Results

Arua Hill 1-1 KCCA

Mbarara City 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

BUL 1-0 URA

Arua Hill and KCCA shared spoils in a 1-1 draw to earn their first season point in a game played at Paridi stadium, Adjumani.

Filbert Obenchan scored at the stroke of halftime to cancel out an early strike from Gaddafi Wahab in a game Peter Magambo was sent off late in the second half.

Wahab tapped home after KCCA failed to clear their lines in the 14th minute but they failed to carry the lead into the halftime break.

Obenchan scoring from a controversial corner kick awarded to the visitors although replays showed the ball should have been a goal kick for the hosts.

The Kasasiro improved after the break but the hosts were resilient and gained a man advantage five minutes to time after Magambo was sent off for a second bookable offence.

A draw leaves the two sides occupying the two bottom slots with KCCA who host champions Vipers next on November 10 at the bottom.

There was also a stalemate at Kakyeka as Mbarara City played to a 1-1 draw with Bright Stars while BUL stretched their winning run to six games with a 1-0 victory over URA.