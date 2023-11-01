Kitara’s perfect start to life in the 2023/24 Premier League season comes under scrutiny as Maroons visit Masindi on Wednesday.

The newly promoted side along with BUL are two sides yet to drop any points in the league and Kitara will hope to carry this into match day six like their counterparts who oversaw URA on Tuesday.

Brian Ssenyondo will hope his trusted generals Paul Mucureezi, Denis Omedi and Brian Aheebwa keep the good form in attack with Benjamin Nyakoojo doing the work at the back.

For the visitors, Fred Amaku and Darius Ojok will be the main threat in attack as skipper David Ndihabwe and Abel Eturude run the show in the middle of the pack.

Elsewhere on the afternoon, NEC host Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo while Busoga United visit winless UPDF at Bombo.

Wednesday 01st November 2023.

Kitara FC Vs Maroons FC, Masindi Stadium (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Busoga United FC Vs UPDFFC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

NEC FC Vs Gaddafi FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm).