Overview: Dan Mukundane won 3 gold and 4 silver for a total of 7 medals in the 109+ Kg weight category during the 2023 Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting championship. Swaburah Mutesi managed a total of 4 medals; a gold in Snatch 67 Kgs and three silvers (Clean and Jerk 77 Kgs) for the youth as well as two silvers in the junior cluster (snatch plus clean and jerk).

The afternoon of Wednesday, November 1, 2023 has been business unusual at the Kibuli Hill, a suburb of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

On the day, two multi-decorated young weightlifters majestically returned from the 2023 Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting championships in Cairo city, Egypt.

Dan Mukundane and Swaburah Mutesi, students at Kakungulu Memorial School Kibuli were deservedly accorded winners’ reception by the populous in Kibuli and the school at large.

Dan Mukundane was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by students of Kakungulu Memorial School | Credit: David Isabirye

Dan Mukundane and Swaburah Mutesi sandwiched by Isa Lutaaya Kanda (PRO of Uganda Weightlifting Federation) at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

Right from Entebbe International Airport as the duo emerged from the arrival lounge, the atmosphere was welcoming from parents, friends and a selected number of students.

These two youth weightlifters were driven in specially customized open roof cars whose motorcade was accompanied by the police lead car.

The brass band joined the party at the heart of Kibuli town for a befitting arousing welcome that woke up many residents for a memorable march up to the school premises who hundreds of students partied with the victors with dance and cake.

A cake was cut and served to celebrate the weightlifting champions at Kakungulu Memorial School | Credit: David Isabirye

Dan Mukundane on duty in Cairo city, Egypt

In Cairo city – Egypt, Mukundane won 3 gold and 4 silver for a total of 7 medals in the 109+ Kg weight category.

“It is humbling to get such reception. This is motivational enough to maintain working hard as I plan to elevate to the seniors” a humbled Mukundane who was accompanied by the mother Resty Tumuhimbse remarked.

“I thank my coaches, mother, Kakungulu Memorial school and everybody who has been part and parcel of my weightlifting journey” the 16-year-old giant added.

Dan Mukundane addresses the media at Entebbe International Airport moments after return from Egypt | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: HM Hajji Jamiru Buwembo (Head master Kakungulu Memorial School), Swaburah Mutesi, Vincent Kibirango (MD, Marathon Advertising), Dan Mukundane and Isa Lutaaya Kanda (PRO, Uganda Weightlifting Association) | Credit: David Isabirye

Mutesi managed a total of 4 medals; a gold in Snatch 67 Kgs and three silvers (Clean and Jerk 77 Kgs) for the youth as well as two silvers in the junior cluster (snatch plus clean and jerk).

She lauded the role of her mother (Agnes Aliyinz) for the encouragement, the supportive environment at Kakungulu Memorial School and her coaches.

Headmaster Hajji Jamiru Buwembo addresses the students at Kakungulu Memorial School | Credit: David Isabirye

“I want to thank my mother for the support given to me, the coaches for their effort and the education by Kakungulu Memorial school plus all my fans” Mutesi lauded.

The head master of Kakungulu Memorial School Hajji Jamiru Buwembo is overwhelmed by the achievements from the weightlifting team.

“We have only admitted the sport of weightlifting to the school and given 10 bursaries to the students as they train late evening after classes inside the school. As the school, we shall continue to promote wholesome education that also embraces sports. We are also doing well in Hockey, Handball and Football” Buwembo hinted.

Hajji Jamiru Buwembo, the head master Kakungulu Memorial School Kibuli | Credit: David Isabirye

Vincent Kibirango, the managing director Marathon Advertising | Credit: David Isabirye

The momentous welcome party was planned and executed by Marathon Advertising whose Managing Director Vincent Kibirango hails the school head master for the trust.

“When we heard that two students from Kakungulu Memorial School had won on the continental level, we planned for a massive reception. We talked to the headmaster who embraced the arrangement” Kibirango, a guru in public relations noted.

Swaburah Mutesi shows off her medals

Isa Lutaaya Kanda, the PRO Uganda Weighlifting Association | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Weightlifting Federation official mouth piece Isa Lutaaya Kanda emphasizes that they are now planning for upcoming events in Mexico and Qatar.

“We are happy for the performance of Mukundane and Mutesi in Egypt. As a federation, we have now set energizes towards the next games in Mexico (World Juniors) come November 2023 and the Grand Prix in Qatar in December this year” Isa Lutaaya Kanda

Kakungulu Memorial School Kibuli is the first secondary school in the country to embrace the Weightlifting sport in Uganda.