Vipers head coach Leonard Neiva has called for more sharpness in the final third after his side failed to convert several chances in the win against Wakiso Giants.

The Venoms whitewashed the Purple Sharks in a 3-0 well-deserving victory at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende under the floodlights.

It was a thrilling show as Karim Watambala’s double and Yunus Sentamu’s wonder goal gave the hosts maximum points but Neiva believes his side can still do better.

“We missed so many chances in the game and I think we can do better. I have the best players in the league so I have to demand a lot from them,” Neiva told the press.

“We shall keep working so that we perfect our craft upfront but I still require more sharpness from my forwards. I think when we play like this then we deserve more goals,” he added.

“I am happy with the commitment, focus and hard work from my players. Moving forward you can see that their work rate is getting better. We did our homework and the boys executed the plan perfectly.”

Credits Wakiso Giants

Neiva has often credited the opponent that give him a challenge while at Kitende. Just like he did to SC Villa’s dynamite midfield, Neiva heaped praise on Wakiso’s Titus Ssematimba and Marvin Nyanzi for giving his side a challenge.

“Wakiso Giants played well the first half and made it so hard for us to play. They had more numbers in the midfield but also put focus on attacking us through the left side,” he noted.

“That is why I had to switch the system. I called Karim (Watambala) to come and help on the left side and extended Abdul (Lumala) upfront so that we could play a 4-4-2. It helped us contain the game and we ended up winning.”

“Marvin (Nyanzi) and Titus (Ssematimba) played well throughout the game but am glad my boys were equal to the challenge.”

The victory lifted the Vipers to the third position with 14 points, four behind the log leader BUL FC after playing six games. Vipers will play KCCA FC at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday, November 10, 2023.