Wednesday Result

Busoga United 0-2 UPDF

NEC 0-3 Gaddafi

Kitara 0-1 Maroons

Denis Omedi missed a second half penalty in Kitara’s 1-0 defeat to Maroons at Masindi Municipal stadium that ended the club’s perfect start to the 2023/24 premier league season.

In a closely contested encounter, Maroons were the better side in the opening exchange but Kitara stood tall and grew into the game.

Paul Mucureezi missed a clear opportunity before the break while David Bayiga was lucky to stay on after high boot on Brian Aheebwa in the 39th minute.

The defender had already been booked in earlier minutes for protesting but referee Vincent Kavuma let him off.

The winner arrived in the 59th minute when Fred Amaku turned Donato Okello inside out before shooting past Crispus Kusiima who failed to read the flight of the game.

Kitara got an opportunity late on after David Ndihabwe fouled substitute Jude Ssemugabi in the area but Omedi’s penalty was saved by Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Omedi later hit the post from a free kick just outside the area while at the other end, Kusima denied Darius Ojok twice as the game ended with Maroons’ win.

Kitara’s next game is against wounded URA next week while Maroons will also visit NEC.