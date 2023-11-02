FUFA has revealed Sam Ssimbwa will serve as assistant to newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Joseph Put.

Put was confirmed as Uganda Cranes head coach on Thursday replacing Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho.

Ssimbwa will take over the role with immediate effect according to a communication from FUFA.

“FUFA has duly accepted the appointment of Sam Ssimbwa by Uganda Cranes head coach and he will start serving in his new role with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Put has already appointed five Belgians who will be part of his backroom staff

These include;

Sven De Wilde- Performance Manager

Mathieu Denis- Physical Fitness Coach

Gery Osste- Goalkeeping Coach

Martin Michiel- Physiotherapist

Jelle Sevenhant- Video analyst

FUFA revealed that Ugandan personnel who will be part of the backroom staff shall be communicated later.

Uganda Cranes will face Guinea and Somalia later this month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.