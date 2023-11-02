FUFA has on Thursday morning unveiled Belgian tactician Paul Put as the new head coach of the Uganda Cranes.

The 67-year old was unveiled on a two-year deal in a press briefing held at FUFA House.

He has vast knowledge of African football having worked as head coach of The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Kenya, Guinea and Congo.

He replaces Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho who parted ways with FUFA in September this year.

The first task for Put will be the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where Uganda will face Guinea and Somalia with both games to be played in Morocco.