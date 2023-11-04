A total of seven changes have been made in both Uganda and Kenya starting lineups for the 2023 Victoria Cup decider on Sunday afternoon at Kings Park, Bweyogerere.

The Rugby Cranes have made four changes while the Simbas have made three changes. But all the changes are spread evenly across the lineup.

For Uganda, Asuman Mugerwa will start at tighthead prop, replacing Collins Kimbowa who is rested for the match. In the backrow, Pirates duo of Moses Zziwa and Sydney Gongodyo replace Joaquim Chisano and Mark Omoding. And Heathens fullback Joseph Oyet will start at the wing in place of youngster Shakim Ssembusi.

Uganda Squad vs Kenya (debut*):

1 Santos Senteza, 2 Faragi Odugo, 3 Asuman Mugerwa, 4 Charles Uhuru, 5 Eliphaz Emong, 6 Byron Oketayot, 7 Moses Zziwa*, 8 Sydney Gongodyo. 9 Conrad Wanyama, 10 Ivan Magomu (captain), 11 Jacob Ochen, 12 Eric Mulamula, 13 Michael Wokorach, 14 Joseph Oyet, 15 Timothy Kisiga. Substitutes: 16 Nathan Bwambale, 17 Ivan Kabagambe, 18 Saul Kivumbi, 19 Robert Aziku, 20 Frank Kidega*, 21 Nicholas Kato, 22 Alhaj Manano, 23 Liam Walker.

Kenya, on the other hand, have maintained the spine of the squad that started against Zambia on Wednesday. The three changes are on the front row – Wilhite Mususi for Hillary Mwanjilwa, at the flank – Reinhard Mwalati for Elkeans Musonye, and in the midfield – Walter Okoth for Paul Mutsami.

Kenya Squad vs Uganda (debut*):

1 Ephraim Oduor, 2 Teddy Akala, 3 Wilhite Mususi, 4 Hibrahim Ayoo, 5 Hillary Odhiambo, 6 George Nyambua (captain), 7 Reinhard Mwalati*, 8 Jeanson Misoga. 9 Barry Young, 10 Brian Wahinya, 11 Alfred Orege, 12 Walter Okoth*, 13 Bryceson Adaka, 14 Joel Inzuga, 15 Jone Kubu. Substitutes: 16 Emmanuel Otieno, 17 Thomas Okidia, 18 Hillary Mwanjilwa, 19 Brian Ndirangu, 20 Peter Waitere, 21 Elkeans Musonye, 22 Dan Ang’wech, 23 Paul Mutsami.

The benches are in typical tried-and-tested shapes expected of the two countries. Uganda have gone for the balanced 5-3 split while Kenya have opted for the power 6-2 split.

Kenya currently leads the standings due to a superior points difference (+2) over second-placed Uganda. The winner at the end of full-time on Sunday evening will be crowned 2023 Victoria Cup champions, snatching the trophy from current holders Zimbabwe who did not participate in this year’s edition.