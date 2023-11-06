FUFA Women Super League | Results

Kampala Queens 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Lady Doves 0-1 Uganda Martyrs

Wakiso Hills 3-1 Asubo Gafford

She Maroons 0-0 Kawempe Muslim

Makerere University 1-1 Rines SS

The FUFA Women’s Super League holders, Kampala Queens returned on top of the log after matchday three.

Kampala Queens registered a 1-0 victory against UCU Lady Cardinals in the league clash played at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

Zainah Namuleme’s effort off a rebound rebound was all the Queens of Soccer needed to seal maximum points.

It was the second victory of the season, having edged Uganda Martyrs in the league opener before they shared spoils with Makerere University.

Kampala Queens are now on seven points in three games thus enjoying the bragging rights of leading the 10-team log.

On the other hand, UCU Lady Cardinals have started on a low pace gathering just a point out of the possible nine.

They kicked off with a goalless draw against Lady Doves before falling to Kawempe Muslim and Kampala Queens respectively.

The chasing pack

Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martyrs keep on Kampala Queen’s shoulders thus keeping the log summit in sight.

Kawempe Muslim are still unbeaten in the ongoing campaign, registering two wins and a draw. They also have seven points but with a lesser goal difference hence sitting second on the log.

Uganda Martyrs are third on the log with six points. After falling Kampala Queens, they went gone to beat Rines SS and Lady Doves respectively.

Relegation Zone

With three games into the campaign, Asubo Gafford has not yet gathered a point and will keep searching going forward.

In the red zone also lies Rines SS, the Wakiso-based side picked a point on matchday three after losing its first two games.