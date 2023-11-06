Benjamin Nyakoojo in action for Tooro Province Credit: Tooro Province

Kitara defender Benjamin Nyakoojo is set to miss the rest of the season following a horrific injury sustained over the weekend.

Nyakoojo was featuring in the Fufa Drum competition for Tooro Province against Busoga United when he suffered what appears like a fracture.

The defender was rushed to hospital for medical attention immediately and the video of him in pain later circulated along with an X-Ray image that showed fracture.

Although his club is yet to issue a statement on the extent of period he could be out, injuries of that nature take 6-8 months.

The former Vipers and URA centre back has been in scintillating form for Kitara and his performances earned him a summon under new Cranes coach Paul Put.

