Kitara defender Benjamin Nyakoojo is set to miss the rest of the season following a horrific injury sustained over the weekend.
Nyakoojo was featuring in the Fufa Drum competition for Tooro Province against Busoga United when he suffered what appears like a fracture.
The defender was rushed to hospital for medical attention immediately and the video of him in pain later circulated along with an X-Ray image that showed fracture.
Although his club is yet to issue a statement on the extent of period he could be out, injuries of that nature take 6-8 months.
The former Vipers and URA centre back has been in scintillating form for Kitara and his performances earned him a summon under new Cranes coach Paul Put.