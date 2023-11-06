Kitara defender Benjamin Nyakoojo is set to miss the rest of the season following a horrific injury sustained over the weekend.

Nyakoojo was featuring in the Fufa Drum competition for Tooro Province against Busoga United when he suffered what appears like a fracture.

It's so sad for the football fraternity to tell that Airforce Benja got afracture during yesterday's game for Drum agains't Busoga region🙆‍♂️let's wish him aquick recovery Captain Emanzi Za Tooro @TooroProvince @Toorocorporate @DavidLumansi @MMKaddu @OfficialFUFA @Klea_Mulindwa pic.twitter.com/mpLes8OEc3 — Symon Tamale (@Tamalesimon24) November 6, 2023

The defender was rushed to hospital for medical attention immediately and the video of him in pain later circulated along with an X-Ray image that showed fracture.

Although his club is yet to issue a statement on the extent of period he could be out, injuries of that nature take 6-8 months.

Our thoughts and prayers to the team Captain @NyakoojoBenja who got injured in the dieing minutes of our Fufa Drum game last evening against Busoga Province at St Joseph's Technical Institute,Kamuli.



Quick Recovery Araali 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7KgKWc8ds6 — Tooro Province Football Team (@TooroProvince) November 6, 2023

The former Vipers and URA centre back has been in scintillating form for Kitara and his performances earned him a summon under new Cranes coach Paul Put.