The 2023 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon shall not take place, the communication giants along with the technical organisers Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) have announced.

The marathon has been happening annually since 2004 save for the two COVID years with a focus on elevating the quality of life of Ugandans with several community projects funded by the money raised from the event.

In a joint statement released on Monday, it was stated that they will be taking a step back to realign the vision and become more impactful.

“The marathon’s impact extends far beyond the finish line, significantly elevating the quality of life for countless families and communities across Uganda. Beyond the realm of sports, the MTN Kampala Marathon has demonstrated a profound commitment to philanthropy. To date, it has raised over Ush. 5 billion, which has been thoughtfully invested in diverse community causes, including initiatives focused on improving sanitation, access to clean water and enhancing maternal health.

“As we embark on our mission to set new standards of excellence, we are taking a step back to realign our vision and innovate around how to distinguish ourselves and become more impactful for the years to come. We will therefore not be having the MTN Kampala Marathon this year but will soon announce the next transformative chapter in this remarkable journey that we have all come to cherish.

“MTN Uganda remains steadfast in its commitment to championing the passions of Ugandans, as the leading sponsor of various initiatives that enrich the lives of our people,” reads the statement in part.