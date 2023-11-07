Overview: The male winner will smile home with a glittering trophy accompanied by Ug.Shs 2,000,000 and a Toyota Mark X (UBP 562K).

2023 Nile Special National Pool Championship

Saturday, 11th November

Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The defending champion of the Nile Special National pool championship Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika is in the spot-light as the event returns at the Lugogo Indoor Arena this Saturday, 11th November 2023.

Bwanika eyes successful title defence of the championship that has not produced any player to win back-to-back titles.

Mansoor Bwanika, 2018 Nile Special National Open pool winner | Credit: David Isabirye

At the first round, he will face little known Alpha Amanyire with the victor facing either Jonan Turigye or Ronald Kirabira at the round of 64.

“I am ready to defend my title. I have done a lot of preparations and I am set physically and mentally” Bwanika stated after the draws at Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule.

Paul Kayanja and Kalibala during the 2023 draws at Tickles and Giggles Bar | Credit: David Isabirye

He was among the 8 top seeded players who did not play in the qualifiers.

The others include; top seed Ibrahim Kayanja, Kenneth Odong, Glorious Sennyonjo, Ibrahim Sejjemba, Habib Ssebuguzi, Joseph Kasozi and Yudah Ssembuusi.

Other anticipated match-ups:

In some of the eagerly anticipated matches for the first round; top seed Ibrahim Kayanja will battle Charles Kayongo.

On colour Ceaser Chandiga takes on Mohammed Kamanga, William Kanyesigye will face seasoned Dan Mubiru, Ibrahim Sejjemba lockshorns with Ali Yusuf, former winners Fahad Ssewankambo shall play Ronald Akampulira, Jonan “Joker” Turigye faces Ronald Kirabira, Joseph Mutaawe will battle Paul Okello Opio, Habibu Ssebuguzi will square up against Ronald Nuwamanya, Glorious “Stone” Ssenyonjo against Castor Othieno, Fred Namanya versus Robert Tumusiime, Amos Nyagumanawe against Nabboth Katebarirwe, Joseph Kasozi with Simon “Computer” Lubulwa, Kenneth Odong versus Rashid Wanade, among other games.

The cars to be won by the 2023 Nile Special National Open pool winners | Credit: David Isabirye

The winner will smile home with a glittering trophy accompanied by Ug.Shs 2,000,000 and a Toyota Mark X (UBP 562K).

The ladies in action are 32 with the defending champion as Ritah Nimusiima.

The ultimate prize for the ladies will be a Toyota Raum (UBP 277J), a trophy and Shs 1,500,000.

The action will cue off as early as 8 AM.

The Full Draw for men:

Females Draw: