Overview: Team Uganda technical docket has been boosted by the visiting delegation from United States of America (USA) who work with Barstool Sports Group; led by Stuart Zackary, William Cotter Biddle and their camera personnel John Michael Angelo.

Africa Zone Series 2023 (American Football)

Uganda (The Generals) Vs Kenya (White Rhinos)

Sunday, 12 th November

November At Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru – Kampala

The preparations for the Uganda national team of American Football (The Generals) ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Zone Series against Kenya (White Rhinos) on Sunday, 12th November 2023 have intensified.

The team is currently undergoing intense drills at the Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru under coaches Shudaid Mpanga (head), Martin Omala (defense) and Abel Bangi (offense).

Uganda Generals Vs Kenya Rhinos action last year at Legends Rugby Grounds – Naguru, Kampala

The trio in charge of the technical docket have been boosted by the visiting delegation from United States of America (USA) who work with Barstool Sports Group.

These were led by Stuart Zackary, William Cotter Biddle and their camera personnel John Michael Angelo.

Stuart Zackary | Credit: David Isabirye

William Cotter Biddle | Credit: David Isabirye

A press briefing held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Legends Rugby Grounds confirmed that Uganda’s house is in order.

President of Uganda American Football Federation Steven George Okeng reassured the masses of a great show.

“The Uganda team has prepared well and ready for the challenge at hand against Kenya this coming Sunday. We thank the different stakeholders who have helped the team’s adequate preparations from individuals, National Council of Sports to corporate bodies” Okeng noted.

Steven George Okeng, the President American Football Federation addresses the media at Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Isaac Gabriel Otuke of FHNS | Credit: David Isabirye

Okeng was flanked by Zackary and Cotter, as well as partners Francis Okot (Sports Tutor, Scoris International School), Isaac Gabriel Otuk (FHNS Pharmacy) and Kenneth Oduka (Marketing manager, Broadcast of Vision Group).

“There is a lot of potential with Uganda as far as American Football is concerned. The training is moving on well and we expect a great performance against Kenya” Zackary hinted.

Francis Okot, Sports Tutor at Scoris International School Kansanga | Credit: David Isabirye

Provisional Team:

Uganda’s provisional of American Football is well beefed up with experienced players in the different departments as quarter back, running back, defensive line and offensive line.

These include George William Bekunda, Ashraf Golooba, Samuel Kigozi, Matia Jjagwe, Patrick Akandwanaho, Jonathan Odong, Steven Kinyera, Brian Tibagasa, Paul Ruhundwangeye, King James Oyena, Hussein Andama, Shafiq Mawejje, Nobert Gibnena, Richard Ngobi, Gibson Ocaya, Marvin Kasumba, Joshua Wenowe, Ken Rohan Kamanzi, Keith Rowan Kabera, Ronald Mugerwa, George W. Muwanga, Patrick Muhire, Michael Mugezi, Bernad Mubangizi, Denis Oduke, Patrick Lapyem and Joseph Oyat.

One of the players on the team Golooba has confessed they are in the best shape to compete favoruably against Kenya.

“We have prepared well physically and mentally to face Kenya” Golooba noted.

Last year, Uganda lost to Kenya 0-6 at the Legends Rugby playground in Naguru during the match also watched by Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the General Secretary for National Council of Sports (NCS).

Uganda Generals (in black) against the Kenya Rhinos last year

Summoned Uganda Generals Team:

Players: George William Bekunda, Ashraf Golooba, Samuel Kigozi, Matia Jjagwe, Patrick Akandwanaho, Jonathan Odong, Steven Kinyera, Brian Tibagasa, Paul Ruhundwangeye, King James Oyena, Hussein Andama, Shafiq Mawejje, Nobert Gibnena, Richard Ngobi, Gibson Ocaya, Marvin Kasumba, Joshua Wenowe, Ken Rohan Kamanzi, Keith Rowan Kabera, Ronald Mugerwa, George W. Muwanga, Patrick Muhire, Michael Mugezi, Bernad Mubangizi, Denis Oduke, Patrick Lapyem and Joseph Oyat.

Technical team:

Shudais Mpanga (Head), Martin Omala (Defense Coordinator), Abel Bangi (Offense Coordinator)

Support Coaches: Stuart Zackary & William Cotter Biddle

Media coverage of the American Football press conference at Legends Rugby Grounds | Credit: David Isabirye