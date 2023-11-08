SC Villa have revived registration of their fans for the 2023/24 season under the Villa Members Trust (VMT).

The revival was launched on Wednesday November 8 at the club offices in Industrial Area 6th street in Kampala in the presence of the CEO William Nkemba, club PRO Asan Kasingye and executive members Sarah Adong and Sam Mubiru.

Nkemba revealed why the exercise had taken a break before calling upon all fans of the club throughout the world to register.

SC Villa revive VMT registration Credit: Eddie Chicco

“At the start of this season, there are people who had commenced on the registration but the process was halted until now when it is being revived for one single reason,” Nkemba told the press.

“As we were carrying out the exercise, the executive decided that we needed to have a system/data base that was exclusive to SC Villa and also Independent of any third parties.

Kasingye displays the VMT card Credit: Eddie Chicco

“So we set out to embark on developing the software that we did. That way, we shall be able to own our data base and manage it strictly as a club.”

The former SC Villa centre half during his playing days went on to say that the new system is a response to queries raised by the members to the executive especially after the botched presidential elections over two years ago.

Hello #Jogoos🔵, You can now RENEW or REGISTER your VMT membership.



📸 | Launch of Villa Members' Trust Today at 6th Street.#TheJogoos🔵 pic.twitter.com/4yI4yhiEBL — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 8, 2023

“You may recall that at the initiation of the registration process about two years ago, we had received queries from the people given that was an election season and we thought that would be wise to attend to and address.

“Today is a response to the reaction by the executive to that concern that was raised then. Remember our elections had been disrupted and that being one of the reasons.

“We can proudly say that the database will be fully owned by Villa with no third parties and the registration will start with the executives and will be open to all other Villa members.”

Asan Kasingye being registered Credit: Eddie Chicco

The charges for the membership remain at Fifty Thousand Shillings (Ugx. 50,000) annually and unlike in the past, every registered member will be given a card including those who had already registered earlier in June this year.

“Those that had registered in June will still be captured in the data base and subsequent registration within the period of under one week, a member will be issued with membership card.”

For the month of November, fans have been requested to walk in at the club offices for registration but the exercise will spread nationwide after.

Nkemba also promised to reveal the numbers registered for the previous seasons since the VMT was initiated.