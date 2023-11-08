Overview: An euphoric moment was envisaged as the students and pupils dived into the pool to enjoy the waters with most-young ones at the shallow end of the facility that cost approximately Ug.Shs 400,000,000.

Shree Sahajanand School Uganda has officially opened up a state-of-art swimming pool at their main premises in Nsimbiziwome zone, Bukoto parish in Nakawa Division, Kampala city.

This swimming pool is measuring 25 metres with nine lanes and will primarily serve the students’ population (both secondary and primary pupils).

Shree Sahajanand Swimming Complex in Nsimbiziwome zone – Bukoto, Nakawa Division – Kampala city | Credit: David Isabirye

The official opening ceremony was graced by the school officials that had the Trustees, principal Moses Kirinya, teachers and coaches as well as the top brass team from the Uganda Swimming Federation.

A ceremonial tape was cut to justify the official launch and thereafter, there was a guided tour around the swimming pool facilities including the changing rooms.

Shree Sahajanand School and Uganda Swimming Federation officials cut the tape to signify the officialy opening of the swimming pool complex at Shree Sahajanand School, Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

Officials from Uganda Swimming Federation led by president Moses Mwase (holding the microphone) | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Swimming Federation president Moses Mwase spur-headed the visiting team.

Mwase lauded the initiative of establishing a swimming pool as he assured full support to Shree Sahajanand School in terms of coaching education to enhance the skills of young learners.

“As Uganda Swimming Federation, we are pleased by such a development which boosts the facilities within the sport. We shall offer full support to Shree Sahajanand School in terms of coaches’ education to enhance the skills of the learners. We shall also hold discussions how to help the school hold internal and external competitions” Mwase noted.

Officials from Uganda Swimming Federation and those of Shree Sahanajand School Uganda pose for a group photo | Credit: David Isabirye

Ramesh Halai, the chairperson of the management committee at Shree Sahajanand School Uganda appreciated the donors, trustees, contractors and the everybody who blessed the project.

Ramesh noted that the next Olympian ought to come from this swimming facility.

“I wish to thank the donors for this swimming pool, the school management committee, trustees, contractors and everyone who did a great job to have such a facility. This swimming pool will enhance the physical well-being of the students as the quest for the next Olympian is aggressively on” Ramesh remarked amidst wild cheers from the students.

Inspection of the changing rooms at Shree Sahanjanand swimming pool facility | Credit: David Isabirye

An euphoric moment was envisaged as the students and pupils dived into the pool to enjoy the waters with most-young ones at the shallow end of the facility that cost approximately Ug.Shs 400,000,000.

World over, the swimming sport is boosted by the availability of pools that meet international standards with the right measurements and clean water.

Uganda as a country is fast tracking to ensure that standard Swimming pools are as many as possible to help the drastic growth of this sport.

Most international schools, health clubs, sports complexes and posh hotels have such standard swimming pools.

The small swimming pool adjacent to the main one at Shree Sahajanand School Uganda. This is used by young children | Credit: David Isabirye