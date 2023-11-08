University Football League | Results

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Uganda Christian University 2-2 Kumi University

Uganda Christian University (UCU) shared spoils with Kumi University in a four-goal entertaining thriller on Wednesday.

UCU and Kumi played to a 2-2 stalemate in the University Football League in a game played in Mukono District.

The visitors kicked off with great speed and clearly showed hunger on the day. Their energy paid off as they got a lead through Stephen Nyalimo’s spectacular half-volley in the 25th minute.

Ten minutes later, Joshua Oosan extended Kumi’s lead after nodding a well-taken corner kick into the back of the net to silence the home crowd.

Kumi had a chance to make it 3-0 before the break back UCU’s backline made a big block to keep the score line intact.

The hosts returned a better side as they connected short and long passes patiently unlike the first stanza when they preferred to kick and run after the long balls.

Six minutes past the hour mark, UCU Cardinals pulled back one through Geoffrey Gaganga to give his teammates hope that they rescue something from the game.

Six minutes later, Isaac Ofoyrwoth levelled matters. The pacy forward found himself in the right position before he guided his rebound into the net.

From that point going forward, UCU committed more bodies to try and kill the game but Kumi’s backline patiently guarded their goal to at least go back home with a point.

A point takes UCU to eleven points while Kumi is on three points with a game to conclude the group stage.