Uganda Premier League | Fixtures

Thursday, November 9, 2023

SC Villa vs Arua Hill SC

UPDF FC vs BUL

Arua Hill SC are still winless after playing six games into the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season.

The Kongolo will be on the road to visit SC Villa at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Thursday evening.

Arua Hill lost five of their games before sharing spoils in a one-all draw against KCCA FC at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani.

Busoga United, Vipers SC, BUL FC, Gaddafi FC and Mbarara City have all beaten the Kongolo who now seek to end the poor run.

SC Villa, on the other hand, has had a foggy start to the ongoing UPL campaign.

In the first five games played, they have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. This leaves Villa in 11th position on the log with only 5 points.

They were not part of the league’s matchday six since Express’s games have been halted by FUFA while investigations into hooliganism are brought to an end.

The game against Arua Hill provides them with a chance chance to seal the second victory of the campaign since they have only collected maximum points against NEC FC.

Head to Head

The last time the two sides played at Wankulukuku, Arua Hill emerged the victor thanks to Ronald Media’s fifth minute goal.

Since 2021, the two sides have met four times among which Villa has won twice, Arua has won once and they have shared point once.

Team News

Villa’s Tabu Oryem and Denis Ojera are still out as they nurse long term injuries.

Rogers Kiwanuka will require a late fitness test to see if he is fit for action.