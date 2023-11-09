Overview: It was an eventful year (2023) for USSSA with success domestically, in the region (FEASSSA Games) and continentally (ISF Football). The Uganda Athletics Team did not disappoint as usual with gold medals on global events.

The President for the Republic of Uganda His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni never minces words every time he is given a microphone opportunity when conveying a message to the populous.

As an experienced leader and father of the nation, president Museveni has often provided the vital counseling hints with rich hands-on tips particularly to the youth.

During an odd Wednesday (8th November 2023) at the Nsamizi hill located lavish Entebbe State House, the president was at it again as he hosted a sports delegation, a docket where the First Lady Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni is also the minister of Education and Sports.

Some of the USSSA team members at Entebbe State House | Credit: State House

This delegation was composed of young athletes and officials from the ever-vibrant Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) and the Uganda Athletics Team.

The USSSA team has had an eventful year with domestic competitions as well as successful defense of the FEASSSA Games overall title in Rwanda’s Huye city.

On the other hand, the Uganda Athletics Team never disappoints every time they have represented this East African land-locked country; dubbed the “Pearl of Africa” with the recent outstanding performance in Budapest city, Hungary during the world athletics championships.

President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta addressing the guests at the lavish Entebbe State House | Credit: David Isabirye

President Museveni preached and chorused aloud the known values of sport as teamwork, mutual respect, brilliance and discipline.

“Sports must go with discipline and the fear of the Lord, so that your future would be bright.” He started.

A big no to alcohol, prostitution & fighting.

The president also warned these young people against ill mannerism as drinking alcohol, prostitution, fighting, banned drug use and other vices.

“Alcohol, prostitution, fighting, etc., don’t go well with sports, and they can ruin your lives.” The president advised.

Uganda Athletics Team members at Entebbe State House | Credit: State House

He also underlined the essence of sports ranging from physical fitness enhancement, character building, cooperation, teamwork, income source and entertainment to the masses.

“The value of sports is not limited to fitness but character building; it trains people about cooperation, since sports need teamwork and entertainment for the spectators. And also importantly, it has become a source of income for sports people. Therefore, I would like to advise the sports leaders to ensure it is properly understood and explained to our people. I congratulate all those who won medals for our country.” President Museveni added.

The First Lady Mrs Museveni urged the sportsmen and women to strive higher.

“I congratulate you for making Uganda proud whenever you fly high our national flag. I thank the athletes, coaches, the team at the ministry and National Council of Sports. Do not be contented, you can do much than that” remarked.

State minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang was the day’s master of ceremonies.

The other dignitaries who made it at the luncheon included commissioners from Ministry of Education and Sports, Directors in the ministry, Board for National Council of Sports (NCS) led by chairman Ambrose Tashobya, General Secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, sports federation leaders as Justus Mugisha (USSSA), Dominic Outchet (Athletics) and Hon Moses Magogo (football), among other officials.

Let me thank you for giving us mama as the Minister for Education and Sports. We appreciate the work she has done at the Ministry. We also thank the commissioners and PS. We are moving upwards. We plead for affirmative action for games teachers when it comes to recruitment and placements because they play a vital role in having students participate in the games. Justus Mugisha, president of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)

President Museveni is presented with the overall trophy at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. Middle is Justus Mugisha, president of USSSA | Credit: State House

Rewards for hard work:

Five schools were specially recognized with plaques for sporting excellence at national, FEASSSA and continental levels.

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende, Kibuli S.S, St Noa Girls, Kawempe Muslim and Buddo Secondary School were all rewarded with plaques for the exceptional displays in FEASSSA and ISF Games.

World Olympic and Commonwealth Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of all the athletes.

The representatives from Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) at Entebbe State House | Credit: Courtesy