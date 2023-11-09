Result

UPDF 2-0 BUL

Villa 3-1 Arua Hill

SC Villa returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over visitors Arua Hill at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

Ronald Ssekiganda, Umar Lutalo and substitute Peter Onzima scored the goals for Villa in a near perfect second half show that had Frank Kalanda score for the Kongolo.

Following a dull first half that saw chances hard to come despite the Jogoos dominating possession, Ssekiganda broke the deadlock with a shot from outside the area after being teed up by Gavin Kizito two minutes after the break.

Lutalo doubled the lead in the 70th minute beating the offside trap to tap home substitute Ivan Bogere free kick before Onzima thrilled the crowd with a solo effort in the 90th minute.

The Villa number 7 received a pass from Elvis Ngonde and beat two men with trickery and pace before firing past hapless Richard Anyama in Arua Hill’s goal.

Before that, Arua Hill missed a glorious opportunity to half the deficit when Kalanda headed wide from close range but he made amends in additional time to ensure the Jogoos didn’t keep a clean sheet.

Villa move to 8th position with as many points after seven games and will next be in action away to Mbarara City on November 23 after the International break while Arua Hill replace KCCA at the base of the table with one point.

They Adjumani based side will next host BUL FC conquerors UPDF at Paridi in search for a first win of the season.