A new name will be inscribed on the Africa rally title winner’s plaque at the end of this weekend.

Will it be Kenya’s Karan Patel, Uganda’s Jas Mangat or Yasin Nasser?

The three drivers head into the final round of the year series in Iringa Tanzania all with a chance at the title.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Patel and co-driver Tauseff Khan in their Ford Fiesta rally2 came close last year. The Kenyan crew holds a nine points lead over second placed the rival Jas Mangat.

Only a finish ahead of Mangat will actualise their dream of becoming Africa rally champions.

Patel has registered three consecutive victories ahead of the season finale.

Jas Mangat on the other hand finds himself in a similar situation as a decade ago. The Ugandan lost the title in the ultimate round in 2013. He is however more determined not to let the chance slide away this time.

Jas Mangat | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Yasin Nasser’s chances at the title slimmed when he retired from the penultimate round in Zambia in October. Even a victory in Tanzania would not be enough to secure the crown unless the rest of the competitors retire from the event.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

However, the Moil rally crew will be targeting to seal the Tanzania national rally championship from the weekend.

Also yet to be sealed is the ARC2 category, Innocent Bwamiki needs to finish the event to seal the ARC Category.

Tanzania’s Prince Charles Nyerere is a Junior rally champion in waiting.

ARC Tanzania will revs off on Saturday with a qualifying stage before crews go into rally proper on the same day.

Twelve stages will be covered for the two days with a total competitive distance of 183.36kilometres.

Provisional ARC drivers standings

Karan Patel 120

Jas Mangat 111

Yasin Nasser 93