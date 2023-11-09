Overview: As Solomon Kampala's collegiate track and field career sprints off at division one level, he is expected to improve the times with constant training drills with other experienced athletes, coaches and other trainers.

Uganda’s Solomon Kampala Nyanzi Kyagulanyi, 18, has had a gradual ascension as far as his athletics career is concerned.

The middle distance athlete’s career commenced during the early years at St Mary’s College Kisubi and was engaged in several trials under the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Of late, Kampala, who is son to Uganda’s famed musician-cum-politician Bobi Wine Ssentamu Kyagulanyi joined the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Track team in the United States of America (USA).

Kampala joined the “Islanders” and has since expressed gratitude upon the feat.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I am also very excited to start my collegiate track & field career at the Division One level. The future is bright, Go Islanders!” Kampala exclaimed.

As his collegiate track and field career sprints off at division one level, he is expected to improve the times with constant training drills with other experienced athletes, coaches and other trainers.

Earlier this year, Kampala won a bronze medal in the 200M race during the Ultimate Race Nights in Dubai with a personal best timing of 23.09 seconds.

Over the years, the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Track Team has been famed for producing affluent athletes in long and middle distance races.

The university also has other sports disciplines as soccer, American football, basketball, swimming, rugby, volleyball, hockey, lacrosse, archery and others.

This university has also got the sports clubs association which presents a unique opportunity for students to develop both athletic and leadership abilities.

It affords the opportunity to be competitive against clubs from other collegiate institutions at the state, regional or national level in 37 sport clubs.