Uganda Premier League | Fixture

Friday, November 10, 2023

Bright Stars vs Busoga United – 4PM

URA FC vs Kitara FC – 4PM

KCCA FC vs Vipers SC – 7 PM

As the Uganda Premier League matchday seven enters the second day, desparate Soltilo Bright Stars will be out to seek the first victory in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

Bright Stars and Busoga United lock horns in the UPL clash at Kavumba Recreation Grounds in Wakiso on Friday.

Bright Stars assistant coach Tom Ssali believes the game will not be easy and it will require extra hardwork for the team to collect maximum points.

“As Bright Stars we want to win this game. We have a good plan focussing on winning the game and I believe hardwork will see us through,” he told the club’s media

“We got a point from the game played in Mbarara. I believe the point will give them confidence to believe that they are capable of now guiding us to our first victory of the league,” he added.

“We respect Busoga United, they know football and we know how they play. As the technical team we have sat down to draw a plan on how to encounter them and come out conqerors.”

“It looks to be a disaster. We are on a poor run but its high time we bring it to an end. The truth is that we have to work hard and ensure that we finally give our fans what they deserve,” he concluded.

In the six games played in the league, Bright Stars have drawn thrice and lost thrice. They are 14th on the table with only three points.

While BUL has won twice, picked one draw and suffered three losses. They lie seventh on the log with seven points.