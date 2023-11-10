Results

URA 2-2 Kitara

Bright Stars 3-2 Busoga United

Brian Aheebwa scored with literally the last kick of the game as Kitara played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with URA at Lugazi to deny David Obua a winning start to his coaching career.

In a game that had chances coming each side’s way, Kitara got the scoring underway in the 30th minute when his powerful shot from just outside area beat Denis Otim.

Najib Fesali levelled matters moments before the break and Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored just a minute after the halftime break to put URA into the lead.

Kitara improved after going down and asked several questions which the URA backline answered until the last minute of additional time when substitute Aheebwa low shot left Otim with no chance.

Before that, URA substitutes Sharif Kimbowa and Joseph Ssemujju squandered opportunities to kill any hopes of a Kitara come back.

URA are now winless in three successive games drawing with Maroons and losing to BUL before this while Kitara who remain second have now got two games with no victory after winning their first five in a row.

After the international break, URA will make a trip to Kitende to face champions Vipers while Kitara will again be on the road to take on table leaders BUL.

At Kavumba, Bright Stars survived a late Busoga United charge to win 3-2 and get off the mark.