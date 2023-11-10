Uganda Cranes Head Coach Paul Put has confirmed the final squad that will feature in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier games.

The gaffer who was confirmed as the new coach last week will have 27 players at his disposal from the initial list of 36 that was summoned.

Uganda Cranes will play Guinea and Somalia on 17th and 21st November 2023 respectively with both games to be played in Morocco.

The local based players will travel to Morocco on Sunday while the foreign based legion will join the camp from their respective clubs.

Uganda is in Group G alongside Algeria, Guinea, Botswana, Mozambique and Somalia.

Travelling Squad to Morocco

Goalkeepers

Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Isima Bin Rashid Abdul Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono Okello (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo CD Leganes, Spain), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Bevis Kristofer Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland), Denis Timothy Awany (SC Ashdod, Israel), Rogers Ochaki Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda), Allan Oyirwoth (AMUS College, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba, Israel), Umaru Lutalo (SC Villa, Uganda)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Fred Amaku (Maroons FC, Uganda), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt), Rogers Mato (Sanliurfaspor FC, Turkey), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (FC Dynamo Tbilisi, Georgia)