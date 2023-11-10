Uganda Premier League | Results

KCCA FC 3-1 Vipers SC

URA FC 2-2 Kitara FC

Bright Stars 3-2 Busoga United

KCCA FC picked their first victory of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season.

The Kasasiro Boys registered a 3-1 victory against rivals Vipers SC in the UPL clash at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday evening.

In the game that was played under the floodlights, fans turned up in huge numbers as witnesses for the highly anticipated encounter.

Muhammad Shaban nodded home to draw first blood in the second minute. The forward got a slight but perfect touch onto Haruna Lukwago’s cross into the area.

From that point going forward, the game got so physical as tackles and kicks went flying all over as Yunus Sentamu was the main culprit.

Julius Poloto suffered a hamstring injury before he was replaced by Ettiene Katenga in the 20th minute.

Usama Arafat got on the end of Gui Cungulo’s delivery but his header went wide with the goal right at his disposal.

Shaban doubled the lead with a tap in connecting well with Usama’s low cross two minutes to the hour mark. After Jack Komakech looked like he had made a save, Timothy Gumisiriza, assistant referee judged that the ball had fully gone past the goal line.

KCCA’s second goal drained Vipers’ fighting spirit and you could tell they had now fully given up from chasing the game.

Bright Anukani had a chance to pull back one in the 65th minute after being set up by Ashraf Mandela but the midfielder skied the ball from close range.

In added time, Usama Arafat made it three for KCCA FC in what looked like the last moment of the game but Abubaker Lawal finally gave Vipers a consolation as the game came to an end.

The victory put an end to KCCA’s poor run as they finally got off the mark. They are now in the 14th position with four points after playing seven games.

While Vipers’ unbeaten run came to an end. They remain third on the log with 14 points.