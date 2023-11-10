The Uganda Kabaddi Federation has officially sealed off a long-term partnership with Dream Africa Schools Network.

The occasion to usher in this partnership was officially launched on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Dream Africa Mbalwa campus in Bweyogerere, Kampala.

Group photo of the Kabaddi players with officials from Indian High Commission | Credit: David Isabirye

On the day, there was an exciting demonstration and exhibition of the game by members of the Uganda Kabaddi national teams (men and women) to the enthusiastic youngsters.

Also, happened a momentous occasion where a foundation stone was laid to commemorate the start of a state of art multi-purpose sports complex at Mbalwa campus.

Female Kabaddi team in action during a demonstration game | Credit: David Isabirye

According to the general secretary of Uganda Kabaddi Federation Edgar Mujuni, this relationship will further help to develop the game from the grassroots.

“The Uganda Kabaddi Federation (UKF) is glad to partner with the Dream Africa Schools Network that has 19 different campus. This is a good catchment of having the game grow from the grassroots” Mujuni stated.

Ritesh MishraPromoter and director of Dream Schools Network | Credit: David Isabirye

Ritesh Mishra, the Promoter and director of Dream Schools Network expressed gratitude with the development that he envisages as taking sports development to yet another level.

Dream Africa Schools, Network takes great pride in supporting sports. Today, we laid the foundation stone for a sports complex at Dream Africa Schools network and exhibition of Kabaddi sports launch. This marks not only promotion of this sport but also ushers in our foray into development of champion teams among our children. We strongly believe that the world is rapidly changing and we need not only to teach our children things of today but prepare them for future as well. Our children at DAS Network are being prepared for 21st Century. Children who can logically express, explore and problem solve. Ritesh Mishra, the Promoter and director of Dream Schools Network

Demonstration of the Kabaddi sport to pupils of Dream Africa School Mbalwa campus | Credit: David Isabirye

Special guests at Dream Africa School, Mbalwa during the Kabaddi sport launch | Credit: David Isabirye

The Honourable Indian High Commissioner to Uganda His Excellency Upender Singh Rawat was ably represented at the occasion.

Jagrit Kaur, the chairperson of the Indian Women Association, a sponsor of uniforms for the Kabaddi sport in Uganda revels in such a great opportunity.

Jagrit Kaur, the India Women Association chairperson addressing the media at Mbalwa | Credit: David Isabirye

“As the Indian women, we are excited to see the Kabaddi sport grow through leaps and bounds in Uganda. We are making a humble contribution with all the uniforms” Jagrit stated.

Mrs. Nidhi Shrey, Chief Executive Officer of DAS Network added; “We call upon collective strength and wisdom of our brother and sisters in Uganda, our fraternity and support from one and all to take this Dream of of Enabling Success to reality. DAS Network wishes great success to Kabaddi federation for today and for all their future plans.”

Jagirit Kaur receives a certificate of appreciation | Credit: David Isabirye

Commemoration plaque at Dream Africa School Sports Complex | Credit: David Isabirye

The project will be done in phases and will be expected to last for five years.

Pupils of Dream Africa School Mbalwa perform a musical skit | Credit: David Isabirye

Performance from Dream Africa School Mbalwa campus pupils | Credit: David Isabirye