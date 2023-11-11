The FUFA Executive Committee on Friday lifted the suspension on Express FC StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) matches.

This was after meeting members of the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) and the FUFA Referees Standing Committee (FRSC) at FUFA House in Mengo.

The meeting was also attended by FUFA President Moses Magogo and his executive and SUPL secretariat led by league manager Paul Kabaikaramu among others.

According to a statement from FUFA, “The matches that were affected will be rescheduled by the organisers of the Competition.”

The meeting was attended by the following peole;

FUFA President-Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim



Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi – 3rd FUFA Vice President



Rogers Mulindwa-FUFA EXCO Member (Competitions)



David Davies Katabira-Vice Chairman UFRA



Decolas Kiiza-FUFA Deputy CEO… https://t.co/WfmziUDw1I pic.twitter.com/ShlV5aqbtK — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 10, 2023

Matches involving Express were suspended as a result of ugly scenes by a section of fans against one of the referees, Fahad Sekayuba, who handled the Uganda Premier League match between UPDF FC and Express FC on 27th October 2023 in Bombo.

Sekayuba was attacked on his way back to Kampala after the match.

The “FUFA Executive has also decided that the FUFA Judicial Processes and Government organs in relation to this matter continue for justice to prevail. If individuals or parties are found guilty, they will be sanctioned,” added the statement.

The meeting also discussed matters on protection of the match officials and integrity of the game with the proper application of the Laws of the Game. FUFA also agreed to foot the medical bills of referee Fahad Sekayuba.