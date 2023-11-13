Kampala Queens gaffer Charles Ssenyange believes his troops can be more ruthless by converting more of the chances created in front of their opponent’s goal.

Ssenyange highlighted the need for improvement after the Queens of Soccer registered a 2-0 victory against Rines SS WFC in the FUFA Women’s Super League clash played at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Sunday.

While in a post-match conference, the soft-speaking gaffer noted that if they stress and keep doing the right things eventually they will yield big.

“The ladies played well but we need to work more so that we convert more goals. I know the girls can score more and soon it will happen as long as we keep doing the right things,“ he told the press.

“As coaches, we plan prior to games, not everything works as planned but at least am glad to say we took the points home and so it will give us confidence going forward since the season is still so young,” he added.

“Our backline and goalkeepers have done a tremendous job of seeing that we hardly concede in the last two games played and hope we keep doing so.”

Fazila Ikwaput and Zaina Nandede scored the two goals as Kampala Queens registered their third victory in the four games played so far.

They sit on top of the log with 10 points on the 10-team FWSL log.

FUFA Women Super League | Matchday 4 Results

Uganda Martyrs 2-2 Asubo Gafford

UCU Lady Cardinals 2-0 Wakiso Hill

Rines SS 0-2 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 2-2 She Maroons