Former KCCA players Kefa Kisala and George ‘Best’ Nsimbe are set to join the club’s coaching staff under new coach Abdallah Mubiru, Kawowo Sports understands.

The duo is part of the technical people the new gaffer has recommended and joins the already existing staff headed by Jackson Magera.

The club, while announcing Mubiru on a two-year contract revealed the full technical team will be named soon.

It will be the third time both Nsimbe and Mubiru work together.

First at KCCA, Mubiru deputized Nsimbe before the latter got a job at Azam and left the former in charge.

The pair won the 2012/13 league trophy and in a reverse of roles, Nsimbe then became Mubiru’s assistant during a brief spell at Kitende in 2015/16 season.

For Kisala, a former player at the club, he comes in with enormous experience having managed Express, BUL, Masaka LC, URA and Wakiso Giants among others.

The two, if confirmed along with Mubiru fill the void left Portuguese Sergio Traguil and his two assistants whose contracts were terminated after abysmal start to the season.

Mubiru has his work cut out as he finds KCCA in an unfamiliar 14th position with four points after seven league games.

The first game for KCCA under the new staff will be at Busoga United after the international break on November 24.