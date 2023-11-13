Uganda U15 Boys’ National Team (The Uganda Rhinos) booked a place into this year’s final of the CECAFA U15 Boys Championship after defeating Tanzania in the semifinals.

In the first semifinal played on Monday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Uganda earned a 2-1 win to sail through.

Skipper Abubaker Walusimbi and defender Samuel Mubiru scored a goal each for Uganda while Tanzania got their consolation through Feisal Juma.

Walusimbi opened the scores in the 12th minute to give Uganda a perfect start.

Defender Mubiru headed home from a corner kick a minute before halftime to double Uganda’s lead.

Tanzania pulled one back through Juma seven minutes to full-time but Uganda eventually held on to claim victory.

Uganda who are the hosts will take on Zanzibar in the final on Thursday this week.

It should be noted that Uganda won the inaugural edition in 2019 in Eritrea without conceding any goal.