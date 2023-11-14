Express FC midfielder Ramsey Kawooya is the latest addition to join the Uganda Cranes fold after a late decision.

Kawooya was part of the provisional squad but hardly made it to the final 27-man squad that traveled to Morocco on Sunday.

Kawowo Sports understands that Kawooya was later called and asked to report for national duty.

The midfielder welcomed the decision and made his way to FUFA house on Tuesday morning before he was escorted to the airport to fly out.

Kawooya has captured the eye of football faithful due to his calmness and agility which helps control the tempo of the game.

He returned to Uganda this season after spending 12 years in Sweden where he engaged in football on a casual level so as to keep fit.

The soft-spoken midfielder has been instrumental in Express’ journey this season explaining why they are still the only unbeaten side this season.

The Red Eagles are fifth on the log with 11 points gathered after playing five games in the ongoing campaign.

Travelling Squad to Morocco

Goalkeepers

Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Isima Bin Rashid Abdul Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono Okello (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo CD Leganes, Spain), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Bevis Kristofer Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland), Denis Timothy Awany (SC Ashdod, Israel), Rogers Ochaki Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda), Allan Oyirwoth (AMUS College, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba, Israel), Umaru Lutalo (SC Villa, Uganda)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Fred Amaku (Maroons FC, Uganda), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt), Rogers Mato (Sanliurfaspor FC, Turkey), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (FC Dynamo Tbilisi, Georgia), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers SC)