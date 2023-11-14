Luwagga Kizito couldn’t hide his excitement following his return to the Uganda Cranes fold.

The former Bunamwaya winger has been overlooked for the past four years despite being a key member of the national team that qualified for the 2017 and 2019 Afcon finals.

“It is always a pleasure to come back to the National Team. I’m always ready and working hard to represent my country. So I’m delighted to be here and try to help my country to do well,” he started.

He returns at a time when most of the players he played with have either retired from international football or simply not good enough at the moment.

However, being an experienced player at the moment, he wants to use his experience to help the young lads.

“I need to be an example to the young players on the team. I have not played with most of them but this is an opportunity for me to share knowledge with them and also learn from them. We definitely have a good team and as players we only have to step up and do what is required of us.”

Uganda will face Guinea on 17th November 2023 at Stade du Municipal in Berkane, Morocco before facing Somalia four days later at the same venue.

The Uganda Cranes are in Group G alongside Somalia, Guinea, Algeria, Botswana and Mozambique.