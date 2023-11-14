Overview: The Mandela National Stadium Limited is a Public liability company incorporated under the laws of Uganda with two shareholders (The Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development).

The massive renovation and rehabilitation of Mandela National Stadium – Namboole aggressively continues.

The latest development at the 42,000 seater stadium is about the leveling and grass planting on the playing surface.

In 2019, this facility was closed with no further sports activities to pave way for the renovation and rehabilitation done by the engineering brigade of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

This commenced with the securing of the three land titles for arguably the biggest sports amenity in Uganda on block 234 plot 1334 (1.660 hectares), block 234 plot 6086 (12.6410 hectares) and block 234 plot 6087 (35.899 hectares).

Former sports minister Hamson Obua commissions the boundary wall at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Credit: David Isabirye)

Then followed the exterior 4.2 kilometer perimeter fencing of the entire facility which seats on over 120 acres of land.

After the exterior wall fencing, then the internal renovations took over with an uplift of the changing (dressing) rooms, the entire seats inside the stadium as well as the flood-lights.

The renovation plan is extensive and incorporates numerous critical upgrades to the stadium.

These include the integration of a state-of-the-art ticketing and access control system, installation of solar lighting to mitigate utility costs, and establishment of an efficient drainage and irrigation system.

The installation of seats at Namboole stadium

The projects further involve the refurbishment and elevation of the Namboole stadium and hotel to match international standards.

The entire cost is met by the Government of Uganda.

Section Namboole stadium seats

For starters, Namboole was officially opened in 1997 since the construction by Chinese over 20 years ago.

Since that time, the stadium had not seen any major renovations around it which is a cause for alarm.