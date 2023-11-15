Overview: Out of the 74 votes cast, Dr. Rukare who is also the president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) got a total of 52 votes (70.27%) behind Barbados’ Sandra Osborne with 66 votes (89.19%).

Doctor Donald Rukare’s star has continued to shine brightest on the local and international sphere.

The 55-year-old Ugandan was voted as vice president for the Commonwealth Games Federation during the elective assembly held in Singapore.

A lawyer by professional, Dr. Rukare is among the three vice presidents of the global body.

Out of the 74 votes cast, Dr. Rukare who is also the president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) got a total of 52 votes (70.27%) behind Barbados’ Sandra Osborne with 66 votes (89.19%).

Cook Islands’ Graham Hugh tallied 37 votes (50%) to complete the third vice president.

Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) addressing the media at Lugogo. He is also among the three vice presidents for the Commonwealth Games Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Wales’ Chris Jenkins is the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Regional Vice Presidents:

There are six regional vice presidents; Colonel Botsang Tshenyego (Botswana) who will be representing Africa, Judy Simons (Bermuda) representing America, Christopher Chan (Singapore) for Asia, Ephraim Penn (British Virgin Islands) Carribean, Helen Phillips MBE (Wales) Europe and Craig Philips (Australia) representing Oceania.

About Dr. Rukare:

Dr. Rukare is a vastly experienced sports administrator. He is also member of the UOC Government Relations Committee, member of the UOC Legal Commission, Vice President African Swimming Federation (CANA), President of CANA Zone III, Vice Chair of the Legal Commission of the Association of African National Olympic Committees (ANOCA), FINA Bureau member, a member of FINA Marketing Commission and High Diving Technical Committee, Served on the FINA Masters Committee 2013-2014.

He is also an arbitrator of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) , a panel member of the results management panel of the Regional Anti-Doping Agency (RADO), a member of the Commonwealth Games Federation Ethics Commission and is a MEMOS Professor, teaching Governance and Sports Management on the IOC MEMOS Master’s program in addition to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) consultant/advisor that has undertaken assignments for the IOC in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Lesotho.