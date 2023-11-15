Overview: The partnership will see exceptional female footballers, coaches, referees, and the women championing the cause of women’s football in the country brought to the fore front and celebrated.

Guinness has partnered with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to celebrate and shine a light on the women who are shining bright in the football space in Uganda.

The partnership was officially unveiled at Uganda Breweries Limited Head Office in Luzira on Wednesday, 15th November 2023, following the signing of an agreement between Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi, the third Vice President of FUFA, and the Guinness brand team. This marks a significant milestone where the two powerful entities join hands to shine light on the contributions of women in Ugandan football.

Organised under the FUFA theme ‘Football for Unity and Development,’ the event that is dubbed the ‘Guinness Women in Football Symposium’ promises to give women a platform to be celebrated for the work that they are doing to elevate women’s football in the country.

The partnership will see exceptional female footballers, coaches, referees, and the women championing the cause of women’s football in the country brought to the fore front and celebrated.

“The Women in Football symposium is an annual celebration of the incredible women dedicated to the sport of football. This year, we’re overjoyed to welcome a renowned brand like Guinness to support this initiative,” said Nakiwala Kiyingi while addressing the media.

Uganda Breweries Head of Beer Matilda Babuleka and FUFA’s Third Vice President Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi putting pen to paper on the exciting partnership

“This partnership will not only help us shine a spotlight on these women, it also marks a start to the great things that we have in store together with our partners like skilling the women in finance management and saving, so that by the time they choose to retire from football, they have something to show for it,” she added.

Matilda Babuleka, the Uganda Breweries Head of Beer reiterated the importance of the collaboration and why Guinness is proud to be a part of this event.

“At Guinness, inclusivity is a cornerstone of our brand, and this partnership offers us a unique platform to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to celebrating women who shine bright in a traditionally male-dominated sport,” she said.

Uganda Breweries Head of Beer Matilda Babuleka and FUFA’s Third Vice President Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi excited as they hold the Guinness beer bottles

“It is also worth noting that Guinness and football, are a perfect match. But this partnership transcends into much more. The partnership seamlessly aligns with our ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign, an initiative we launched to foster collaborations and celebrate exceptional talent in both the world of sports and the creative space. The Women in Football symposium exemplifies the spirit of this campaign as it showcases the shining stars of Ugandan women’s football,” she added

The partnership is a long-standing relationship that will see the brand work closely with the federation to shine a light on women football in the country. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on November 29th at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.