Overview: The organizing team for the bout (International City Designers) has also planned and lined up a number of undercard bouts that will keep the fans entertained before ushering in the main fight on the night.

Event: International World Title MMA Championship

International World Title MMA Championship Bout : Titus Tugume (Uganda) Vs Louis Catoe (United States of America)

: Titus Tugume (Uganda) Vs Louis Catoe (United States of America) Date : Friday, 15 th December 2023

: Friday, 15 December 2023 Venue : Freedom City, Namasuba – Entebbe road

: Freedom City, Namasuba – Entebbe road Charges : Ug.Shs 20,000/= (Ordinary), Ug.Shs 30,000/= (VIP), Ug.Shs 2,000,000/= (Table)

: Ug.Shs 20,000/= (Ordinary), Ug.Shs 30,000/= (VIP), Ug.Shs 2,000,000/= (Table) Program: Gates open by Noon

Uganda’s Titus “The Rock” Tugume will take on Louis Catoe from the United States of America (USA) for the International World Title MMA Championship.

This bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bout will take place on Friday, 15th December 2023 at Freedom City – Entebbe road.

Tugume has expressed the readiness and vigour to take on the American in the flood-lit bout.

“I am training well and I expect to be ready for the bout. I am focused to bring him (Catoe) down because I have over the years perfected the Mixed Martial Arts.” Tugume, a UPDF soldier disclosed to Kawowo Sports Media.

Titus “The Rock” Tugume is a decorated Martia Artist

Home support advantage:

Tugume cites the driving force from the home fans as a big inspiration towards his fight.

“I need to win before the home fans. I am aware they will be cheering every jab and kick I raid towards the opponent. This is the support that I want to build upon” Tugume adds.

These undercard fights will be confirmed in the due course.

The gates at Freedom city (Namasuba, along Entebbe road) will open up by 12:00 PM.

Charges:

The fans will be expected to be pay 20,000/=for ordinary tickets, Ug.Shs 30,000/= (VIP) and Ug.Shs, 2,000,000/= for an 8-man table arrangement.

On colour musicians Gravity Omutujju and Alien Skin will provide the entertainment to the enthusiastic fans.