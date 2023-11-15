Overview: The UEFA Foundation for Children supports a number of global projects for the youth and underprivileged people across the world to include Uganda’s Aliguma Foundation.

The UEFA Foundation for Children has officially confirmed its new Board of Trustees for the upcoming cycle, marking the institution’s commitment to its mission, which grows in importance by the day.

The new board was elected for a four-year term during an assembly held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

On the board chaired by the UEFA president is Aleksander Ceferin is former Netherlands, Ajax Amsterdam, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

Other members include; Andrea Radrizzani, Dominique Blanc, Fiona May, Kairat Boranbayev, Kevin Lamour, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Nathalie Iannetta, Norman Darmanin Demajo, Snežana Samardžić-Marković and Wladimir Klitschko.

Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluvert at AFCON 2019 for the Cameroon national team

“In these challenging times, the need to support and uplift our children is more pressing than ever. And football is a great platform to do that. United around our beautiful game, we navigate these uncertainties, determined to craft a brighter, more hopeful future for every child in need,” remarked Čeferin.

The UEFA Foundation for Children supports a number of global projects for the youth and underprivileged people across the world to include Uganda’s Aliguma Foundation.

Nicole Apio shows the UEFA President Alexasander Ceferin the liquid soap products produced by Women groups in Acholi Quarters | Credit: John Batanudde

2023–27 Board of Trustees:

· Aleksander Čeferin – chairman

· Andrea Radrizzani

· Clarence Seedorf

· Dominique Blanc

· Fiona May

· Kairat Boranbayev

· Kevin Lamour

· Margarita Louis-Dreyfus

· Nathalie Iannetta

· Norman Darmanin Demajo

· Snežana Samardžić-Marković

· Wladimir Klitschko