FUFA has named South African tactician Sheryl Botes as Crested Cranes’ head coach on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Botes was confirmed as Crested Cranes head during a press conference held at the FUFA Complex in Mengo where she was awarded a three-year contract.

The unveiling ceremony was led by FUFA President Moses Magogo Hassim and FUFA CEO Edgar Watson who introduced the gaffer to the press.

Speaking to the press, Botes thanked FUFA for the opportunity and promised to do all it takes to improve the team’s quality.

“I am looking forward to this journey and I want to make a commitment that there will be an improvement in the way we play football,” Botes told the press.

“The main objective is to make sure that the Crested Cranes becomes one of the most competitive teams in Africa. We want to compete in every competition so that we become a winning nation once again,” she added.

Magogo underlined that the appointment is in line with laying a firm foundation for growth and development.

“FUFA has always been deliberate about Women’s Football and if you follow our progress since 2013, the growth is evident but we still need to grow more and more,” he said.

“We believe the current Crested Cranes team has the ability to compete at the highest level and bringing a coach with the experience of Botes is a commitment from us to take a big step forward,” he added.

Botes will work alongside Ashley De Beer (Sports Scientist), David Ribeiro (Goalkeeping Coach) and Phuphu Mohlaba (Video Analyst).