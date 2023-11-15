Overview: Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium is now an all seater facility with drastic improvements in the VIP, VVIP and general sitting stands, standard parking lot, state-of-art changing rooms, modern gymnasium, sophiscated floodlights and accommodation for other sporting disciplines as boxing, netball and basketball.

Right in the heart of Uganda’s capital city lies a gigantic sports amenity tagged as Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

This multi-purpose sports facility with an enviable rich history accommodates over 30,000 spectators.

It is sandwiched by the famous Owino market, shopping arcades, the Kisenyi bus terminal as well as the new taxi park station.

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium has undergone a major metamorphosis that has since witnessed the transformation to artificial turf from the known natural grass.

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium main playing surface is now artifical

The facility is now an all seater facility with drastic improvements in the VIP, VVIP and general sitting stands, standards parking lot, state-of-art changing rooms, modern gymnasium, sophiscated floodlights and accommodation for other sporting disciplines as boxing, netball and basketball.

The architect behind this massive transformation is Christopher Omara who was employed by shrewd investor Hamis “Ham” Kiggundu.

Hamis Kiggundu poses at Nakivubo Stadium

Kiggundu’s brave idea received the full endorsement and spiritual blessings from the country’s number one citizen President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni after formal agreements between Ham Enterprises and the Government of Uganda.

“We have confidently taken on the Nakivubo stadium redevelopment project and the fruits are now seen. The president (H.E Museveni) will soon commission the stadium” Kiggundu reveals.

President Museveni with Hamis Kiggundu (Left)

Hamis Kiggundu expertly converts from the penalty spot during the latest inspection and guided tour led by the state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang

Ham scoffs at critics:

The diligent businessman is critical of the people who initially doubted his potentiality to have such a project as a success.

“Some Thomases (doubters) could laugh and say all sorts of words. This finished product is here, where are they” he pondered.

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium stands at night

The stadium has been closed since 2017 and the project suffered a set-back during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022).

Upon commissioning, Nakivubo War Memorial stadium will be able to host domestic and international matches.

Boxing Ring at Nakivubo Stadium

Workers make the final fixes inside the changing rooms at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium

This is one of the facilities that Uganda presented to Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in the bid to host AFCON 2027.

For starters, Nakivubo War Memorial stadium was developed in 1926 on the land donated by the Kabaka of Buganda at the time.

The first match hosted was on 1st April 1926 when Uganda national team played the U-18 side.

It was renovated in 1954 and later in 2013 before it was demolished on 28th February 2017.

Some of the machines at the Nakivubo War memorial stadium

Previously, elite Ugandan football clubs as Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Health, Proline and others used Nakivubo stadium as the official home ground.

Management will confirm the official opening date of this facility.

The long wait is enviable and definitely, the excitement is steadily building momentum.

Inside the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium