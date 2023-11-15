The StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixture between Wakiso Giants and Express has been rescheduled to another date, Friday November 17, 2023.

Earlier, the communication from the UPL secretariat had fixed the game on Sunday November 19 following the lifting of suspension on the Express fixtures.

However, Wakiso Giants requested to bring the game forward since their home, Kabaka Kyabaggu had already been booked for another activity on Sunday.

“The UPL secretariat has received a letter from Wakiso Giants notifying us that at the venue for the said match Kabaka Kyabaggu was earlier booked for another activity and requested the match to be brought forward,” read a statement in parts from UPL.

On the original fixture, the match had to be played on November 11 but was postponed as a result of sanctions against the Red Eagles that suspended all Express FC matches following the attack by alleged Express FC fans assistant Referee Fahad Sekayuba after their 1-1 draw with UPDF.

Two suspects have since been arrested in regards to the matter and were paraded in court on Tuesday before their case was adjourned to November 28.

Noah Mukenya and Sulaiman Zimula were also remanded to Luzira Prison.