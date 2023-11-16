Eagles won promotion to the Nile Special Rugby Premier League for the 2023-24 season by beating Warriors, 13-00, in June last year. It is an objective they had toiled diligently for over two years. After a long off-season period in which they also shot their shot, albeit unsuccessfully, at core status in the national 7s series, their time has finally come.

The Uganda Rugby Union calendar is set up in such a way that the all-inclusive Uganda Cup precedes the premiership. Thus, Eagles will be able to test their readiness for life in the top tier by competing in this enhanced competition. And circumstances couldn’t have dealt them a better hand as they will begin their campaign against reigning premiership champions Black Pirates.

Pirates will host Eagles at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon. Realistically, this is not a match they should set out to win but rather to set a foundation for their maiden premiership season. Eagles also have Buffaloes as the only other premiership team in their pool. Both Pirates and Buffaloes play an innovative and fast-paced style of rugby which will check Eagles’ stamina and adaptability to ever-changing threats.

The transfer rumour mill whispers that up to six players will join the Kitante-based club with no single individual departing in the just-closed window. This should be enough for Eagles to have enough boots on the ground and to bolster their ranks in all departments.

Uganda Cup 2023 Opening Round Fixtures:

Rhinos and Lira Bulls will play the first match of the 2023-24 season when it kicks off at Legends Rugby Grounds.

Four of the twenty men’s teams will have their byes this weekend as the rest get their campaigns underway at various venues around the country from far West in Fort Portal to far East in Mbale.