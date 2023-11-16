Overview: After the regular season, the top teams per group will meet in a finale before the victor will face off with the champion from Kampala region to determine who progresses to the FUFA Big League.

Buganda Regional League 2023-2024 (Match Day 4 Fixtures)

Saturday, 18th November 2023:

Ssezibwa Group:

Synergy Vs Free Stars – Bishop S.S playground, Mukono

Sunday, 19th November 2023:

Ssezibwa Group:

Buikwe Red Stars Vs Manyangwa – Buikwe playground

Simba Vs Lugazi Stars – Namulonge playground, Gayaza

Young Simba Vs Sparks Soccer Club – Bombo Military Barracks playground

Seeta United Vs Bajjo United – Uganda Martyrs’ Playground, Sonde

Luweero United Vs Wobulenzi United – Kasana playground, Luweero

Katonga Group:

Entebbe Pride Vs Kajjansi United – Entebbe Works playground

Kiwanga United Vs Masaka City – Uganda Clays playground, Kajjansi

Kakiri Town Council Vs Super Eagles Lugongwe – Gombolola Kakiri

Ntugasaze Vs Nyendo – Ssaza ground, Mityana

Lukaya Town Council Vs Uganda Sports Arena – Bulakkati playground

*All matches kick-off at 4:00 PM

Over the weekend of Saturday, 14th November 2023 and on the subsequent day, it is the thrilling match day four in the 2023-2024 Buganda Regional League at various playgrounds.

There will be 11 games in the two groups (Katonga and Ssezibwa) on the two days.

First in the fray will be the duel between Synergy and Free Stars at the Bishop Secondary School playground in Mukono.

Then, the rest of the matches shall be played on Sunday, 19th November 2023.

Katonga Group:

In Katonga group, Entebbe Pride, a side a coached by Richard Tamale Pinto will entertain Kajjansi United during the Entebbe road affair at the Entebbe Works playground in Division A, Entebbe Municipality.

Kiwanga United shall host Masaka City at the Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi as Kakiri Town Council takes on Super Eagles Lugongwe at the Gombolola playground in Kakiri, Wakiso district.

Ntugasaze will square up against Nyendo at the Ssaza ground in Mityana.

At the Bulakkati playground in Lukaya, the home side Lukaya Town Council will play-host to Uganda Sports Arena.

Ssezibwe Group:

Seasoned Buikwe Red Stars will lockhorns against Manyangwa at the Buikwe playground.

Alex Gitta’s coached Simba takes on Lugazi Stars at the all-green Namulonge playground in Gayaza.

At Bombo Military Barracks playground, Young Simba faces Sparks Soccer Club.

Seeta United will face Bajjo United at the Uganda Martyrs’ Playground in Ssonde.

The Luweero derby will witness the contest between Luweero United and Wobulenzi United at the Kasana playground.

After the regular season, the top teams per group will meet in a finale before the victor will face off with the champion from Kampala region to determine who progresses to the FUFA Big League.